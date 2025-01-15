The Coming Storm II
Quadrigame of the Fourth Coalition
October 1806 – June 1807
These four games explore the major battles of 1806–07, where the French Army encountered two different opponents with different capabilities, from the leadership-challenged Prussians in Saxony to the chaotic battle conditions in winter against the Russians. Based on OSG's Special Studies, which provide a turn-by-turn narrative of the four battles. Each game shows the approach to the battlefield on the day before battle. The Jena-Auerstadt game has both battlefields on one map and allows both sides to redeploy before battle.
The Coming Storm is an ambitious undertaking with all new maps and counters, all new components from top to bottom. TCS2 is updated to use the Universal Deck and latest series rules (deck not included).
JENA-AUERSTADT 13–14 October, 1806
PULTUSK/GOLYMIN 24–25 December, 1806
EYLAU 7–8 February, 1807
FRIEDLAND 13–14 June, 1807
PUBLICATION: February 2026
NOT INCLUDED: Optional Card Decks
This game uses the two TLNB Universal Card Decks (French and Coalition). If you do not have them in Napoleon's Wheel or another OSG game, they can be ordered separately.
UNIVERSALITY: The same decks can be used for every game in the series. Click the link above for a description.
Visit our Game Components section for details.
The game is in stock available for purchase.
Jena-Auerstädt
A Rendezvous of Honor, 13–14 October 1806
The twin battles of Jena and Auerstädt highlight the revolution in warfare between the old Frederickan and the Napoleonic systems of war. At Jena, Napoleon rapidly converged his army (124,800) on the decisive battlefield only to subsequently discover he has only attacked a portion of the Prussians (51,800), under the Prince of Hohenlohe. At Auerstädt, 15 miles north, Marshal Davout (28,900) maneuvers to cut off the Prussian supply line but encounters
the Prussian Hauptarmee under the Duke of Brunswick (53,400). The fierce struggle ends at both fields when the Prussian army shatters and routs. The first round in the war goes to Napoleon, but the Coalition soldiers on.
Pultusk-Golymin
Christmas in the Mud, 25–26 December 1806
After conquering Prussia, Napoleon swept into Poland and confronted the Russian army, coming to aid the Prussians near Warsaw. These dual battles, fought on the day after Christmas in windy, wet weather and thick mud, tested both sides. At Golymin Marshals Murat, Augereau and later Davout (38,000) squared off against General Gallitzin’s (17,000) stolid rear guard action. Twelve miles away at Pultusk, the outnumbered Marshal Lannes (25,600) tries to sustain the fight against General Bennigsen’s Russian force (40,000), an indecisive struggle. The exhausting battles over, and Warsaw secure, Napoleon decided to go into winter quarters. The rest is short-lived…
Eylau
Stalemate in the Snow, 7–8 Feb 1807
After an abortive attack on Bernadotte’s Corps, the Russian army of General Bennigsen is chased eastward by Napoleon. After a week-long chase Bennigsen turns at bay. The result is a bitter two-day battle in the howling winds and snow in an obscure village in Poland between the main armies (81,100 French and 68,650 Russians and Prussians) in a pitched battle.
Highlighted by stubborn Russian infantry and artillery, Augereau’s failed assault and Murat’s mass cavalry charge, Eylau is “a technical rather than a true victory.” The myth of the invincibility of Napoleon is shaken.
Friedland
A Fatal Crossing, 14 Jun 1807
General Bennigsen is again on the march to trap an isolated French Corps. Napoleon regains the initiative, pressing him to withdraw to his base at Königsberg. The main armies clash again (67,300 French, 61,200 Russians). This time the Russians have their backs against the river Alle. The struggle is only decided after the Russian Imperial Guard is committed. Friedland ends in a decisive French victory, and a treaty with Tsar Alexander at Tilsit ends the Fourth Coalition.
Player Resources
Click PDF file to Download
• The Coming Storm Update 9APR26
• The Coming Storm II Study Folder 1.66
• Casualty Track
• Turn Record Track
• Fog of War Cards for use with Universal Deck