The Coming Storm II

The twin battles of Jena and Auerstädt highlight the revolution in warfare between the old Frederickan and the Napoleonic systems of war. At Jena, Napoleon rapidly converged his army (124,800) on the decisive battlefield only to subsequently discover he has only attacked a portion of the Prussians (51,800), under the Prince of Hohenlohe. At Auerstädt, 15 miles north, Marshal Davout (28,900) maneuvers to cut off the Prussian supply line but encounters

the Prussian Hauptarmee under the Duke of Brunswick (53,400). The fierce struggle ends at both fields when the Prussian army shatters and routs. The first round in the war goes to Napoleon, but the Coalition soldiers on.