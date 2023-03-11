Bonaparte Overruns Piedmont

On 10 April, the left wing of the Austrian army under Beaulieu moved against Cervoni's advanced post at Voltri. Beaulieu was isolated from his right wing under Argenteau.

At dawn on 12 April, French cannon began firing from Monte Negino on the advancing Austrians. Argenteau deployed the Stein and Pellegrini battalions to hold the center and assigned two more battalions to defend the left flank on Monte Pra. Then he took the Alvinczi battalion to rescue the 3rd Terzi battalion on his right.

Laharpe fell on the Austrians stoutly defending Monte Pra, but Masséna’s assault made such rapid progress that Argenteau ordered a retreat, in which the 3rd Terzi battalion was nearly destroyed. The Alvinczi battalion provided the rear guard, losing its color and many soldiers. Argenteau’s men barely cleared Montenotte Inferiore before Masséna and Laharpe arrived. By 9:30 AM the battle was over. The Austrians, who went into action with 9,000 men, lost 2,500 killed, wounded, and captured, and 12 guns. Most of Argenteau’s casualties were prisoners; the French lost 880 out of 10,000 available troops.