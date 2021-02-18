Bonaparte in the Quadrilateral

The Force of Destiny, 10 May 1796.

Rather than attack the Austrians head-on, Bonaparte outflanked them, marching down the Po with his grenadiers. Beaulieu’s army had already departed, leaving 9,600 men under General Sebottendorf to cover the bridge at Lodi. Austrian cannon dominated the 250-yard span. Beaumont with 1600 cavalry rode upstream to ford the Adda and outflank them. Bonaparte launched the grenadiers and carabiniers onto the causeway. Facing a storm of Austrian canister, again and again the column failed. Finally in the dense smoke, they caught the Austrians by surprise. The defenders reeled back, while Cervoni and Joubert followed Dallemagne across the bridge. Sebottendorf retreated in good order toward Beaulieu, leaving behind 150 killed, 1700 prisoners and sixteen guns. The French lost 400.

Image: General Bonaparte gives his orders, in The Battle of Lodi, by Louis-François, Baron Lejeune