The Last Success — ON PREORDER NOW!

After the French capture of Vienna, the retreating Austrian garrison destroyed the great Tabor bridge. The Archduke’s army was approaching on the opposite bank of the Danube and the French needed to get across before Charles had a chance to defend the riverbanks. Lobau Island was selected as the point d’appui for a hurriedly-improvised pontoon bridge.

On the night of 19th-20th May, the first French division reached Lobau. By the following evening, 22,000 men had collected there and had bridged the Städtler Arm, crossing into the Muhlau salient. As warmer weather brought snow-melt from the mountains, the river began to rise. The desperate French engineers proved unable to keep extending the pontoon bridge. It broke free of its moorings, and Austrian fireships finished it off. Without reinforcements or supplies, the French defending Aspern and Essling were barely able to hang on. For the first time the Emperor himself had been personally defeated.