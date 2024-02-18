Napoleon's Counterstrike

Schwarzenberg made the error of leaving his left wing miserably weak in both guns and cavalry in the pouring rain, with the infantry unable to fire its muskets. This fault was redoubled by the tardiness of Klenau, who was slow due to the weather, and due to taking the dismal forest road to Tharandt. The Prussians began their attack on the outskirts of Dresden early in the morning of the 16th. The battle opened at 5 AM when Kleist’s Prussians moved into the Grosser Garten.



At 7 AM Wittgenstein’s Russians on the right flank pushed forward, but French artillery across the Elbe forced them back to their starting positions. Napoleon galloped across the bridge and into town between 9 and 10 AM. He received an ovation from troops and citizens alike, and after visiting the King of Saxony he rode off to inspect his lines.



Jomini persuaded the Tsar that the opportunity had passed and the time for withdrawal was at hand. Unfortunately, no one was sent to change the three-shot signal for the resumption of the attack, and a fresh wave of Coalition troops moved forward all along the front. Redoubt III fell by storm; violent attacks on redouts IV and V failed. Beyond the Weisseritz, the Austrian attack ground to a halt before Friedrichstadt.